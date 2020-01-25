Will Rihanna Star In MCU’s Black Panther 2 and Black Widow? Here’s What We Know

After the events in Avengers: Endgame, we have entered phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige announced some major changes taking place in the game – movies and tv series and how it will set the stage for an even more significant, mega juggernaut phase five.

Black Widow Announcement

The Black Widow movie was announced in 2019 at the San Diego Comic-Con festival. The film has begun its production in the UK and has been on the set for a while

Black Panther Announcement

Director Ryan Coogler broke out this massive news in D23 in Anaheim, Calif, last Saturday.

Even a release date is out for this much-anticipated blockbuster. The Black Panther movie is said to hit theatres on May 6, 2022.

NEW MCU CHARACTER

Saying goodbye to the previous Phase of Marvel, I’m not sad anymore that the story of Avengers concluded. It just set a pace for bigger things. MCU has a bunch of sequels planned, along with newer movies and TV shows. And with that premise – more unique characters.

Such as She-Hulk and Storm.

We’re going to spend some more time talking about Storm though because that’s bigger news, and not just because of the character’s reprisal -it has been reprised a couple of times in X-Men movies – but because, the royal queen Rihanna is set to take the electrifying reins of Silver-Haired femme fatale.

Who is Storm?

Now that Storm is an important character and not just merely a supporting character in the MCU, we must talk about her origin, as most people don’t know who she is or where she came from.

Storm is the first cardinal woman character of African descent in the Marvel comics. She is regarded by some as being the Marvel’s most significant female superhero.

Her First Appearance

Storm first appeared in the 1975 Giant Size X-Men comic book, written by Len Wein and face by Dave Cockrum.

Storm is an amalgam of two characters created by Cockrum: Typhoon and The Black Cat. Storm’s mother, N’Dare, is a princess from the Kenyan tribe descended from a long lineage of African witch-priestesses with blue eyes and white hair, born with a natural gift to do sorcery.

They later moved to Harlem and then Egypt until they died in an aircraft attack, leaving the six-year magical woman as an Orphan. She acted as a skilled thief in Cairo to survive. And when her mutant powers finally surfaced, she was worshipped as a Goddess in Egypt until being recruited by Professor X as an X-Men.

When are we expected to see her again?

Rihanna will possibly make a debut on the screens in 2020 in the first Black Widow movie.

Cate Shortland is directing the new Black Widow movie – It’s fitting that a skilled female director is pulling the reins on a female-led film, set to premiere in cinemas on May 1, 2020. The Black Widow is said to the first movie to set the stage for Marvel Phase 4.