Asap Rocky And Rihanna: The Truth About Their Relationship

Fans were pretty much shocked when it was reported that singing sensation Rihanna has broken up with her long time boyfriend Hassan Jameel. However, soon after the breakup rumors, it seems like a new mystery man has made his way into Rihanna’s life.

Are Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Rekindling Their Old Fling?

Apparently, the Umbrella singer was laughing with A$AP Rocky backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City. However, it is reported that there’s nothing romantic brewing between them. They are just friends and nothing more than that is happening at this point.

A source has revealed that Rihanna is just out of a long serious relationship and for now she just wants to remain single. She isn’t going to jump into something. Fans thought they were rekindling their old fling which dates back in 2013 when they were linked and were reportedly dating each other after one of their song released.

Rihanna Might Not Be Dating Anyone After Her Recent Breakup With Her Long Time Boyfriend Hassan!

While another reliable source revealed that they have a long history between Rihanna and Asap Rocky and she’s just having fun. So rest assured nothing serious is going on and the singing sensation and Makeup mogul is pretty much single at this point. She is giving herself time and might not be interested in yet another relationship at this point.

A$AP Rocky is not the only celeb Rihanna was recently linked up with, after her breakup to her long time beau. While the reason behind the breakup after three years is still under wraps, the singer has not said anything about this issue. However, she was also linked with Drake as well. Although the rumor soon faded away with time and fans soon understood that there was nothing going between them.